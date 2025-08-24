Maryland State Police helicopter saves hiker after 25-foot fall

article

The Brief A Maryland State Police helicopter crew hoisted a hiker to safety over the weekend. The person had fallen roughly 25 feet from a tree down a steep embankment in a remote area of Charles County. The patient was transported to a regional trauma center.



What we know:

What we know:

Trooper 7 of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command was dispatched to assist first responders, who had already reached the hiker near Port Tobacco around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from Charles County Fire and Rescue, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department and Charles County Department of Emergency Services (DES) had already initiated care and determined that an aerial evacuation was necessary due to the person's injuries, according to authorities.

In order to rescue the injured hiker, pilots positioned the Augusta Westland-139 helicopter about 115 feet above the ground where the rescuers and patient waited below. Then, a rescue technician and a trooper were lowered down to where the injured person was stuck. The patient was secured in a rescue device and then lifted into the helicopter.

The trooper provided medical care to the patient on the way to the regional trauma center.

What they're saying:

According to MSP, this rescue was made possible by a collaboration between Maryland State Police Aviation Command, the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, Charles County DES and other public safety partners in Charles County.