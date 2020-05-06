Maryland State Police cite speed and weather as cause for two 18 wheeler crashes at big curve 

The drivers of two 18 wheelers were going too fast when they hit the big curve on the Beltway in Bethesda today.

One crash occurred at 4 a.m. and the other in the early afternoon on Wednesday. Both trucks jackknifed. The drivers were both ticketed for speeding.

Maryland State Police say non-commercial traffic is down by half since the coronavirus emergency order went into effect and that has led to wide-open roads and an abundance of speeders.

From April 26 to May 1, troopers from the Rockville Barracks have handed out 115 citations for speeding 80 to 89 miles per hour, 30 for speeds between 90 and 99 and nine citations for speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

In the last three weeks, there have been at least 12 wrecks involving tractor trailers on the Beltway between Connecticut Avenue and River Road.

State police also say troopers have been taking trucks and their drivers off the road for failing inspections.

Since April 26t, 30 trucks have failed roadside inspections, while 19 drivers have had their licenses suspended.

In all, commercial truck traffic is down by 22 percent in Maryland, which means more open road.

