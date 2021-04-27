Maryland State Board of Education calls for full-time in-person education option next year

The Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution calling for school districts to offer full-time in-person education option during the 2021-2022 school year.

The resolution says students should be able to attend 180 days out a year with a teacher in the classroom.

Exceptions to the rule will require state permission, according to the resolution.

In January, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan – and other regional governors – called for a return to the classroom.

READ MORE: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan calls on schools to reopen for hybrid learning no later than March 1

School district’s in D.C.’s densely populated suburban counties like Prince George’s and Montgomery counties – which were hard hit by the pandemic – were reluctant to open their schools’ doors.

On Tuesday, Hogan applauded the move.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"The science supports getting our children back into school for in-person learning, and every student in Maryland should have that opportunity right now," the governor said in a statement.

Hogan noted that the state has committed more than $1.2 billion to help restore in-person learning in the state.

READ MORE: University System of MD to require COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty, and staff this fall

"Families and students deserve certainty that all school systems will return to full in-person learning. To address the academic and emotional toll of prolonged online instruction, today’s vote is an important step toward getting things back to normal," Hogan said.

