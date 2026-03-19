Maryland special education teacher recovering after being hit by car while helping others

The Brief A Maryland man is recovering after being hit by a car in Montgomery County. The man was hit after he stopped to help others who were involved in a car accident. He works as a special education teacher in Prince George's County, and says he hopes to return to work soon.



A special education teacher is recovering after being hit by a car in Montgomery County.

He was struck while trying to help two people who were involved in an earlier crash.

What we know:

The victim, Nick Brown, spoke with FOX 5 Wednesday night.

He says he was driving on Georgia Avenue last Thursday night near the ICC when he came across a horrible crash that had just happened involving two cars.

Brown stopped to help people involved in a crash. Then, another car crashed into the scene.

Brown was seriously injured and left lying in a hospital bed with stitches. But he tells FOX 5 he believes his faith in God saved his life.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Dig deeper:

Brown is a special education teacher with Prince George’s County Public Schools,

The married father of four young children says he stopped to help because he is trained in first aid, and the first responders and police had yet to arrive.

He says that while he was standing on the sidewalk about to call 911, a separate car crashed into the other vehicles involved in the initial accident, hitting him.

Medics drove three other people to a hospital after the crash, and they all survived.

Brown’s sister is thankful he’s alive and has set up a GoFundMe to help cover some of his medical bills.

Meanwhile, Brown hopes to return to teaching in Prince George’s County, saying he misses the students and he’s thankful for the support.

Montgomery County police are continuing to investigate the accidents.