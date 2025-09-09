Maryland softball coach arrested on sex offense charges: police
PARKVILLE, Md. - A Maryland softball coach has been arrested on multiple sex offense charges, including rape, assault, child sex abuse, and soliciting child pornography, according to police.
Coach faces charges
What we know:
Detectives say 59-year-old Michael J. Pusateri coached for the Parkville Recreation Council and volunteered as an assistant coach at Kenwood High School. He also worked with youth teams in Middle River and the Overlea-Fullerton area.
Pusateri is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. A bail review hearing is scheduled for Tues
Police seek victims
Investigators are urging anyone with additional information or potential victims to contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.
Michael J. Pusateri (Baltimore County Police)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Baltimore County Police Department.