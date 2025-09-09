Maryland softball coach arrested on sex offense charges: police

The Brief Maryland coach charged with multiple sex offenses, police say. Michael Pusateri coached youth teams across Baltimore County. He’s held without bond; police urge other victims to come forward.



A Maryland softball coach has been arrested on multiple sex offense charges, including rape, assault, child sex abuse, and soliciting child pornography, according to police.

Coach faces charges

What we know:

Detectives say 59-year-old Michael J. Pusateri coached for the Parkville Recreation Council and volunteered as an assistant coach at Kenwood High School. He also worked with youth teams in Middle River and the Overlea-Fullerton area.

Pusateri is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. A bail review hearing is scheduled for Tues

Police seek victims

Investigators are urging anyone with additional information or potential victims to contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Michael J. Pusateri (Baltimore County Police)