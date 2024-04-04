Maryland sledgehammer attack leaves 1 seriously hurt; police say suspect poses ‘immediate danger’

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who authorities in St. Mary’s County say attacked two people with a sledgehammer.

The attack allegedly happened around 12:30 a.m. on April 3 at a residence in the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park.

Deputies say one of the victims suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Authorities are searching for Devone Articis Hall, 35, of no fixed address. He is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a thin build.

Detectives caution that Hall may pose an "immediate danger" to the public. Anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to contact police at 301-475-3333.

