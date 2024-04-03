A Maryland man has been arrested and charged after police found large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine while executing a search warrant.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Kevin Jason Copsey of Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Maryland man arrested, police recover 197 fentanyl capsules and 25 cocaine vials

According to police, the warrant was executed on Tuesday, April 2, following a traffic stop for an equipment violation.

During a traffic stop, the presence of a controlled dangerous substance was detected. Police searched the vehicle and uncovered a plastic bag containing 197 fentanyl capsules and 25 vials of cocaine. The suspect was also found to have a capsule of fentanyl in his possession.



Copsey was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin mixture. Additional charges are pending a review by the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

