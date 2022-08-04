Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two young sisters from Potomac, MD - 19-year-old Lindsay Weiner and 21-year old Jillian Weiner were killed in an early morning house fire in the Hamptons, on eastern Long Island.

Police responded to a home after the Southampton, NY Town Police received a call of an occupied residence on fire according to officials. When they arrived, three people were found: the sisters' father, mother and brother who escaped the fire.

Fire personnel located the sisters inside the home and took them to SUNY Southampton Hospital along with the three surviving victims - while they had non-life threatening injuries, it was too late to save Lindsay and Jillian.

The Washington Hebrew Congregation shared in a post on their website this statement: "It is with heartbreaking sadness that we share that Lindsay and Jillian Wiener, the daughters of WHC President Lewis Wiener and his wife Alisa, died in a house fire early this morning while the family was in New York. The world has lost two beautiful lights today, and we are heartbroken."

Southampton Town officials told Patch,com that the home had no valid rental permit, meaning that there had been no inspection of the property to ensure safety. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

