Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen fighting to bring new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt

One of Maryland's U.S. senators says the fight is far from over as they push to keep the new FBI headquarters in their neck of the woods.

But that site is just one of several that now hang in the balance as Prince George's County business and political leaders today came together to look at the county’s economic future.

What they're saying:

Speaking at the Prince George’s business roundtable, Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen said that even though the Trump administration says it’s moving the FBI to the Reagan Building in D.C. instead of Greenbelt.

He’s now raising alarms about the security risks of moving the FBI to such a publicly accessible building.

Big picture view:

The FBI is one of several big developments in Prince George’s County.

The future of Northwest Stadium, and the land that the now-closed Six Flags sits on are also massive opportunities, according to the county's new economic director, Calvin Hawkins.

Sen. Van Hollen told FOX 5 that the county’s federal workers have lost jobs due to DOGE.

The White House has also targeted NASA, Goddard and the USDA, as well as the FBI.

"They want to move it to the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington. We haven’t been able to require them or force them to stick to keeping it in Prince George's County," Van Hollen said.

"It's very important to the economy of Prince George’s County and the county executive from her day one has been, ‘involve with the owners of the Commanders,'" Calvin Hawkins said.

Dig deeper:

One big issue that directly affects the economy is crime.

The county’s new police chief has reported dramatic crime drops last year, and now wants to move into areas like organized retail theft – an issue that a plagued major shopping developments and put businesses on edge. ‘

Police Chief George Nader told business leaders it will be a major focus in 2026.

"We’re creating an Organized Retail Theft Unit Chief, I’m not talking about someone shoplifting to feed a family I’m talking about a GROUP that goes into ALTA and steals $40,000 worth of stuff and walks out," Nader said.

What's next:

While we could learn in a few weeks the way forward for the Six Flags site, the future of Northwest Stadium might take a few years.

The team will play there until 2030, and when asked about redevelopment, a spokesperson for the Commanders told FOX 5 they have ‘nothing to share at this time.