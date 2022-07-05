Maryland to suspend 'good and substantial reason' for wear and carry gun permits

Maryland's "good and substantial reason" standard when reviewing applications for wear and carry permits will be immediately suspended, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday.

Gov. Hogan says the decision comes as the Supreme Court struck down a New York law requiring a person to show "proper cause" before being able to obtain a concealed carry license.

The "proper cause" standard allowed state officials to determine whether applicants had supplied a specific reason for needing a firearm, denying access to people who stated they simply wanted to protect themselves.

Gov. Hogan released this statement on the decision:

"Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.

"Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a provision in New York law pertaining to handgun permitting that is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law. In light of the ruling and to ensure compliance with the Constitution, I am directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend utilization of the ‘good and substantial reason’ standard when reviewing applications for Wear and Carry Permits. It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision in state law. There is no impact on other permitting requirements and protocols.

"Today’s action is in line with actions taken in other states in response to the recent ruling."

President Joe Biden and New York Governor Kathy Hochul responded to the Supreme Court's decision, both echoing disappointment.

"Since 1911, the State of New York has required individuals who would like to carry a concealed weapon in public to show a need to do so for the purpose of self-defense and to acquire a license," Biden wrote. "More than a century later, the United States Supreme Court has chosen to strike down New York’s long-established authority to protect its citizens."

Hochul stated that the U.S. only had access to muskets when the 2nd Amendment was written, and that she was "prepared to go back to muskets" through gun restrictions.