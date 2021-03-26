Maryland schools reduce physical distancing for students to 3 feet

Maryland's Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the state will adopt the CDC's updated physical distancing guidelines for grades K through 12 saying students can now - while wearing a mask - maintain a safe distance of at least three feet during in-person learning in the classroom.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"Every single Maryland student must have the opportunity to return to attending school in some form or fashion, and this updated CDC guidance is another step in the right direction," said Governor Hogan in a statement. "The time has come to give our kids a chance to get back in the classroom, and to open all of the schools."

State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon and Deputy Public Health Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan issued a letter Thursday notifying Maryland school systems of the update to the state's guidance.

"This updated guidance is the result of numerous and robust academic studies finding that 3 ft of distance between students did not significantly impact transmission of COVID-19 when compared to the earlier 6 ft distancing guidance," their letter said. "Adults should continue to maintain 6 ft distance from students and other adults."

Advertisement

"This updated guidance and the continued low rate of cases in schools should empower all Maryland schools to bring more students back into the classroom and/or give students the opportunity to receive in-person instruction more frequently before the end of the school year," their letter continued.