Banana Republic worker accused of recording female shoppers in dressing rooms, police say

A Maryland man has been arrested after investigators say he recorded female shoppers with his cell phone while they were changing inside dressing rooms at a Banana Republic store in Montgomery County. Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

What we know:

Police say 19‑year‑old Fabio Delrio was working at the Clarksburg Road store in May 2025 when he allegedly recorded a female shopper trying on clothes. The victim contacted officers after she noticed a cell phone lens inside her changing area.

Later that month, Delrio is accused of using his phone to record another female shopper in a dressing room. She contacted police after realizing she may have been filmed.

Fabio Delrio (Montgomery County Police)

In August, a third female shopper reported seeing a phone pointed under her dressing‑room door while she was undressing. She told police she covered herself, saw Delrio standing outside, and called 911.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and obtained a search warrant for Delrio’s phone after identifying him as a suspect. Investigators say they found images of the three victims, along with numerous unidentified photos. Police were able to identify a fourth victim and determined Delrio photographed her both in the store and inside a dressing room on August 6, 2025.

An arrest warrant was issued charging Delrio four counts of peeping tom, four counts of visual surveillance with prurient intent in a private area, and other related charges.

Delrio was arrested on February 11 and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond.

What's next:

Police are asking anyone who shopped at the Banana Republic in the 22000 block of Clarksburg Road between May and August 2025 and believe they may have been a victim to contact the 4th District Investigative Section at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the " www.p3tips.com " link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.