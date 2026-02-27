Maryland residents voice water safety concerns at meeting as sewage spill cleanup continues

The Brief Maryland residents demand answers on cleanup and river safety. DC Water reported 18 days without overflows and said drinking water is safe. Recreational restrictions stay in place as debris removal and repairs continue.



DC Water held back‑to‑back public meetings on the Potomac sewage spill, first with D.C. residents on Wednesday, then with Maryland communities on Thursday.



More than a month after the catastrophic sewage spill, DC Water says there have been no overflows into the Potomac for 18 days and that repairs are moving forward.

The utility is now working to rebuild public confidence while stabilizing the damaged system.

Potomac Sewage Spill: Mounting questions as repair and cleanup continue

What we know:

About 300 people filled the auditorium at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda to hear directly from DC Water leaders and local health officials. The presentation walked through how the collapse happened, the emergency response, and ongoing environmental cleanup. Officials again emphasized that drinking water remains safe.



Residents pressed for details on remediation plans, accountability, and when it will be safe to return to the river.



Thursday’s meeting was organized by Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, who said he’s encouraged by the pace of repairs but still wants answers.



"I’ve toured the site of where the spillage occurred and I’m reassured that DC Water is acting very aggressively to try to repair this, but there is still a hundred questions out there about what the effect is on the C&O Canal, what the effect is on the Potomac River, what the effect is on our ecosystem," Raskin said.

READ MORE: Montgomery County residents express frustrations over Potomac sewage spill response

Potomac River sewage spill: VDH urges residents to avoid contaminated water

What's next:

Recreational water restrictions remain in place, though DC Health could lift its advisory as early as Monday. Crews are still removing rocks from the collapse site before permanent repairs can begin, and the Army Corps of Engineers is assisting.



DC Water continues daily water‑quality testing and says more opportunities for public engagement are planned.

READ MORE: Potomac Sewage Spill: Mounting questions as repair and cleanup continue