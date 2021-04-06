Maryland residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Beginning Tuesday, all Maryland residents 16 and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine at state mass vaccination sites.

The announcement was made Monday by Governor Larry Hogan.

Hogan added that Maryland residents 16 and older will also be eligible to schedule appointments through all health providers starting next Monday.

MARYLAND OPENING NO-APPOINTMENT, WALK-UP LINES AVAILABLE AT SOME COVID-19 MASS VACCINATION SITES

Marylanders can preregister for an appointments at mass vaccination sites online at covidvax.maryland.gov or can schedule by phone at 1-855-634-6829.

Officials say 12 mass vaccination sites are open in different parts of the state and seven more are expected to open later this month.