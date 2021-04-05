Maryland opening no-appointment, walk-up lines available at some COVID-19 mass vaccination sites

Maryland is opening no-appointment-needed lines at select coronavirus mass vaccination sites, Governor Larry Hogan announced on Monday.

Last week, the governor announced that everyone over the age of 16 could pre-register for vaccination, and on Monday, he indicated that everyone over the age of 16 would be able to go to a mass vaccination site starting Tuesday.

The governor suggested that the appointment system is likely the best option for Marylanders, but he believes the no-appointment lines will still help in a lot of places.

Friday, the state launched its first such line in Salisbury and, on Tuesday, a second one will open up in Hagerstown.

Next week, the state hopes to make no-appointment lines available at M&T Stadium in Baltimore City.

Three new mass vaccination sites are opening in the state this week, including a FEMA site at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Prince George’s County; a site at the State Fairgrounds in Baltimore County; and a site at Montgomery College’s Germantown campus in Montgomery County.

Next week, sites will be opening in Frederick and Anne Arundel counties.

