Maryland rescue crew saves 5-year-old trapped inside locked gun safe

article

Howard County emergency crews rescued a 5-year-old from a locked gun safe on Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Multiple crews responded to the home shortly after noon.

READ MORE: Maryland boy, 6, rescued after getting tangled upside-down in rope swing with head partially in water

When they arrived, they found the child locked in the safe, but were able to gain access from the back.

READ MORE: Baby of pregnant woman shot, killed in Columbia has died, police say

Advertisement

After the child was evaluated, the crew released him to his parents.

They said the child was “in good spirits.”

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



