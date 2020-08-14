Expand / Collapse search

Maryland boy, 6, rescued after getting tangled upside-down in rope swing with head partially in water

Howard County
The boy was playing on a rope swing at Patapsco Valley State Park, west of Baltimore, when he became tangled and flipped upside-down over a lake. (Howard County Fire & EMS)

FOX NEWS - A 6-year-old Maryland boy needed an “unusual rescue” Wednesday after getting tangled upside-down in a rope swing over a lake that left his head partially in the water, officials said.

Howard County Fire & EMS crews responded around 3:45 p.m. to Patapsco Valley State Park, about 13 miles west of Baltimore, and found the child dangling feet-first from the rope, the agency tweeted.

The boy’s head was in the water, but not underwater, so he was able to breathe, rescuers said.

A civilian at the scene had been helping the boy to keep his head above water until firefighters arrived to save the child, WBAL-TV reported.

Fire officials said crews extricated the boy quickly and he was doing well.

Rescuers added that the boy now “has a story to tell his friends.”

