Baby of pregnant woman shot, killed in Columbia has died, police say

A baby who was delivered prematurely after her mother was shot and killed in Columbia has died.

The baby – “Ahja” – was in critical condition following her birth.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Islamic group offers reward for information on pregnant Muslim woman’s killer

Howard County police have increased their reward for information leading to the arrest of 30-year-old Rabiah Ahmad’s killer – or killers – to $10,000.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is also offering a reward of $5,000.

READ MORE: 12-year-old killed in Charles County home after playing with gun, police say

Advertisement

The investigation began after police responded to a home in the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive around 11 p.m. on July 31.

They say Ahmad was struck by a bullet inside a home at that address, and died after she was taken to a local hospital.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The baby was left in critical condition after being delivered two months early.

Investigators believe multiple bullets were shot into the home from the outside.

Multiple people lived in the home, and police are investigating what may have led to the shooting. It's unclear who, if anyone, was specifically targeted.

Anyone who may have seen or heard something in the area, or has any other information, is urged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

