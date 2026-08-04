Maryland redistricting: voters to decide on new congressional map

The Brief Maryland voters will decide in November on a proposed amendment that could allow Democrats to redraw all eight U.S. House districts in their favor for 2028. The measure passed both chambers of the state legislature and will appear on the ballot after three-fifths approval. Republicans call the move a power grab and say it violates a new state law about voter consideration of amendments.



Maryland lawmakers have approved putting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that could let Democrats redraw all eight of the state’s U.S. House districts to favor their party in the 2028 elections, according to the state legislature.

Maryland legislature advances ballot measure for redistricting

What we know:

Both chambers of the Democratic-dominated legislature approved the amendment Tuesday, clearing the House 96-38 and the Senate 32-13. The approval required a three-fifths majority in both chambers, which met in a special session to consider the change.

What they're saying:

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, praised lawmakers for advancing the measure and said it was necessary to counter President Donald Trump’s push for mid-decade redistricting that favors Republicans.

"I continue to believe that our country needs national redistricting reform. But until that happens, inaction is not an option," said Moore. "Maryland will not be caught flat-footed while Republicans engage in political redlining that guts decades of progress that the generations before us fought for."

The amendment does not approve any specific new maps, according to Democrats in the debate. If approved by voters, it could lead to a rapid reconfiguration of congressional district lines for the 2028 elections.

The other side:

Republicans say the amendment is a blatant power grab and violates a new state law meant to give voters more time to consider proposed amendments. "Just because we can go ultra-partisan doesn't mean we should go ultra-partisan," said Republican Delegate Kevin Hornberger. Some Republicans argued that their constituents do not support the change, and one Democratic lawmaker raised concerns that the amendment could reduce federal resources for rural areas if they are combined with suburban districts.

The amendment would allow congressional districts to cross the Chesapeake Bay, which is currently the only way Democrats could draw a map that gives them an edge in every district. The only district east of the Bay is represented by Republican Rep. Andy Harris, chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

Democrats say the amendment is designed to make it harder for courts to reject redistricting efforts. The measure would clarify that requirements for compactness and natural boundaries apply only to state legislative districts, not congressional ones.



What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how voters will respond to the amendment in November or what the final congressional maps would look like if the measure passes.

