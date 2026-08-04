Virginia Primary Election 2026: Live results
ARLINGTON, Va. - Track live results from Virginia's 2026 primary election. Virginia voters are choosing party nominees for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and local offices ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Polls are open 6 a.m.–7 p.m. Use the widgets below to follow results as they are reported.
JUMP TO: U.S. House - All races | U.S. Senate | Arlington Co. Board
The Source: FOX 5 DC and the Associated Press reporting; Virginia Department of Elections; candidate campaigns. Live totals via AP.