$2 million Powerball ticket bought online in Virginia
HERNDON, Va. - A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was bought online in Virginia, lottery officials say.
The ticket was purchased by a player in Herndon for Saturday's drawing using the Virginia Lottery’s online platform, which allows players to buy Powerball and other games through the mobile app or at valottery.com.
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The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball number. That combination normally wins $1 million, but the player added Power Play for an extra $1, doubling the prize to $2 million.
It was the only ticket in Virginia to match the first five numbers in Saturday’s drawing and one of six nationwide.
With no ticket matching all six numbers, the jackpot for the August 3 Powerball drawing grows to an estimated $748 million.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Virginia Lottery.