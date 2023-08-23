article

Before she became Rico Nasty, Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly was a creative young girl from Prince George's County with big dreams.

Over the weekend, the renowned rapper/singer returned to her former elementary school to help kids from her stomping grounds get ready for school.

Her back-to-school drive at William Paca Elementary brought back several memories for Rico; like her days of being a student – before she was a young mother and a platinum recording artist signed to Warner Music Group.

Her record label helped put together the event Sunday along with DC Now Events and Crocs — which provided the students with shoes and Jibbitz for the new year.

Local businesses Supreme Kutz and Sirod's Hair Gallery cut kids' hair for free throughout the afternoon and a handful of other organizations chipped in with art stations.

Radio station WKYS 93.9 was there too, playing some of Rico's jams and more songs for the students to dance to.

By the end of the day, hundreds of backpacks and supplies were distributed. The kids in attendance also went home with a confidence boost, and the warmth of their community rallying to fuel their dreams.

Check out photos from the event below:

