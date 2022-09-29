Maryland preps for potential Hurricane Ian remnants

As the remnants of Hurricane Ian approaches Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan wants residents to know that the state is ready.

In a news release Friday, Hogan advised Marylanders to watch the forecast closely throughout the weekend and "heed local warnings."

"As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers to avoid rising waters — turn around, don’t drown," he said.

According to the National Weather Service, steady rain is possible late Friday through Monday, along with strong wind gusts.

A coastal flood watch is now in effect for St. Mary’s County, and a gale watch is in effect for lower portions of the tidal Potomac and Chesapeake Bay.

Several state agencies including the Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland State Police, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, and the Maryland Department of the Environment are also gearing up for the remnants of Hurricane Ian as it moves up the mid-Atlantic.

Storm debris litters a street in the wake of Hurricane Ian September 28, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Ian made landfall this afternoon, packing 150-mile-per-hour winds and a 12-foot storm surge and knocking out power to nearly 1.5 million customers, ac ( ) Expand

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said they are monitoring the storm and are on alert after Ian left a path of destruction across southwest Florida and knocked out power to millions.

"Periods of gale-force winds are possible at times through Monday, mainly for ocean beaches and south of Drum Point/Cobb Point MD on the Chesapeake/Potomac," MDMEMA said in a tweet Wednesday. The department also warned against driving through standing water that might accumulate.

The department has posted links to resources online that you can use to sign up for alerts and to prepare a disaster supply kit.

MDOT along with the State Highway Administration is clearing drainage ditches and stormwater management systems. The State Highway Administration has also contacted tree contractors to make sure they are prepared for the storm.

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources has trailer-able boats and experienced operators on standby and the Natural Resources Police has equipment, officers, and supervisors available to assist affected communities.

Marylanders are encouraged to sign up for the free MdReady text alert program by texting ‘MdReady’ to 211MD1, and visit md511.org for travel updates.