Maryland police airlift man who grounded boat, suffered medical emergency

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The Brief A Maryland boater suffered a medical emergency after grounding his boat in Somerset County on Friday. Rescue crews had to use a helicopter to lower paramedics and lift the man to safety.



Maryland State Police had to airlift a man to the hospital after he grounded his boat in a remote lake this week.

What we know:

Officers were called out to Dames County in Somerset County just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, after receiving reports that a boater who had gotten his vessel stuck was suffering a medical emergency.

When officials found the man, they realized he needed to be lifted out of the area, both because of his medical emergency and because the water near where he was found was very shallow.

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The MSP launched a helicopter and lowered a paramedic down into the marsh to reach the man. The helicopter crew lifted the man from the boat and took him to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the man's medical emergency were not clear and officials did not share information on his condition after being taken to the hospital.