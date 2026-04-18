Woman killed in DC crosswalk hit-and-run, driver flees in white Jeep with Maryland tags
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk in Northwest Washington, D.C., and the driver fled the scene.
What we know:
Officers and D.C. Fire and EMS responded around 11:13 a.m. April 18 to a crash at the intersection of 23rd Street and L Street, NW.
At the scene, they found an adult female pedestrian with critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk.
She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts failed.
Police say the driver who struck the woman fled the scene.
Suspect information
Authorities are searching for a white Jeep with Maryland license plates believed to be involved in the crash.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the identity of the victim.
It’s also unclear what led up to the crash.
What's next:
Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.