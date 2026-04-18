Woman killed in DC crosswalk hit-and-run, driver flees in white Jeep with Maryland tags

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The Brief A woman was struck and killed in a crosswalk in Northwest D.C. late Saturday morning. The driver fled the scene, and police are searching for a white Jeep with Maryland tags. The victim was taken to the hospital but died despite lifesaving efforts.



A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk in Northwest Washington, D.C., and the driver fled the scene.

What we know:

Officers and D.C. Fire and EMS responded around 11:13 a.m. April 18 to a crash at the intersection of 23rd Street and L Street, NW.

At the scene, they found an adult female pedestrian with critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts failed.

Police say the driver who struck the woman fled the scene.

Suspect information

Authorities are searching for a white Jeep with Maryland license plates believed to be involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

It’s also unclear what led up to the crash.

What's next:

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.