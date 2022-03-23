Maryland oral surgeon charged with murder of girlfriend, former patient being held without bond

A Maryland oral surgeon who has been charged with second-degree murder after the overdose death of his girlfriend appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.

The judge said Dr. James Ryan is a flight risk and a danger to the community, so Ryan is being held without bond. Police believe he is responsible for the overdose death of 25-year-old Sarah Harris.

According to charging documents obtained by FOX 5, Harris started off as Ryan's patient when she got her wisdom teeth removed. Ryan offered her a job in October 2020 and in January of last year, they started dating.

Over the past 10 months, Ryan would bring home narcotics for her to take.

Charging documents say Harris' sister accessed her social media accounts. Text messages reveal Harris asked Ryan for certain drugs and he instructed her on how to use them and make them stronger.

Ryan even injected ketamine Harris while she was sleeping.

Investigators say Harris was living with Ryan and she had already overdosed once before she died this year on Jan. 26.

Ryan's licenses have been suspended and he will be back in court in April. The judge says Ryan is getting addiction and mental health help while in jail.

Harris' mother was in court and said she was grateful that the judge kept Ryan behind bars. Ryan's family and counsel was also in court, but did not was to speak on camera.