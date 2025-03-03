Maryland offering grants to businesses impacted by Purple Line construction

Struggling businesses along the Purple Line corridor may get some relief with a grant program being offered through the Maryland state government. Some are already applying but who's eligible and how much funding can you potentially get?

Many of the businesses along the corridor tell FOX 5 they’ve just barely been hanging on. Much of the road is blocked off, creating traffic congestion, parking issues — all barriers for businesses trying to get customers in the door,

Businesses Struggling

What they're saying:

Family-owned business Sweet Sweet Kitchen says they’ve started shutting down early on weekends and at nights because there’s hardly any foot traffic.

"It’s hard for the customers to find our restaurant. Our sales went down. It’s really a lot," Sweet Sweet Kitchen owner Tericka Chambers said.

"We used to be so successful. At this time of day we would have had nine barbers on staff. The waiting room would be full," the owner of Ebony Barber Shop in Silver Spring said. "Since the project started, it's been a while since we've had people in here in the afternoon."

New Program Launched

How It Works:

Maryland rolled out a grant program that would offer up to $50,000 to eligible businesses to offset business operation losses that they may have suffered because of the Purple Line project.

Small businesses are eligible if they meet one or more of the following criteria: 50 or fewer employees, gross sales averaging $2 million or less, or are certified in the State of Maryland’s Small Business Reserve Program.

Up to three application rounds will take place each year. The first round of applications is due by March 14, 2025. The amount will be determined by how much money you’ve made and also how closely affected your business has been by the construction.

Many businesses like Sweet Sweet Kitchen have already applied but they’re not sure how much money they may receive.

"I don’t think it’s going to be enough or cover even half of what has happened," Chambers said.

The same goes for Ebony Barbers.

"Is this going to last us through the project, to keep us open? We don’t know. We don’t know."

What's next:

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart said on Monday that the Purple Line project is 74% complete with an expected opening not till 2027.

Click here to learn more about the program and apply for a grant.