Maryland National Guardsman tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

A member of the Maryland Army National Guard recently tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Friday.

Officials say the soldier is currently in isolation. About 20 additional soldiers from the soldier's unit are quarantined as a precaution to limit the spread of the virus.

Military medical personnel and leaders are taking precautions to protect other Maryland National Guard members and Marylanders by cleaning and sanitizing work areas and equipment, officials say.

On Monday, a testing and screening facility will open outside of FedEx Field in Landover at 10 a.m., which will be ran in partnership with the National Guard. It is an appointment-only site at this time, according to Prince George's County officials.