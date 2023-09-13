Maryland named third happiest state in America, says WalletHub study

In a new study released by WalletHub, Maryland was named the third-happiest state in America.

According to the 2023’s Happiest States in America study, Maryland placed within the top 10 across all three major categories that were reviewed, placing eighth in emotional and physical well-being, fourth in work environment, and fifth in community and environment. Previous research shows that these factors are key components a well-balanced and overall "happy" life.

Virginia was also ranked in the top 15 as happiest state, although Washington, D.C. was not included in the survey.

"In 2023, high inflation remains a threat to Americans’ mental health. In fact, more than 75% of Americans who have experienced price increases where they live report feeling "very" or "moderately" stressed. In addition, only 50% of Americans feel "very satisfied" with the way their personal life is going."

The study states where you live may have an impact on how happy you are. In this study, WalletHub drew upon the findings of "happiness" research to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life.

Utah was ranked the happiest state and Hawaii came in as the second-happiest state in America.