Maryland mother of four killed in double homicide; Ex-husband arrested

An arrest has been made in a double homicide that happened in a New Market home, Frederick County authorities announced Monday.

David Phillip Turner, 33, has been arrested and charged with the murders of 33-year-old Crimea Baker and 34-year-old Sean Lange.

Baker and Lange’s bodies were found inside their home on Mandalong Court on the morning of Aug. 25.

Crimea Baker, 33, (R) with 34-year-old Sean Lange, 34, (L). Photo via family.

Turner is Baker’s ex-husband, authorities and family confirmed Monday.

"We are committed to seeing this through, that there is justice for Crimea. She in no way, and Sean for that matter, deserved what happened. The kids didn’t deserve this. Our family is continuing to fight for everything," Crimea’s cousin Briana Crozier told FOX 5 Monday. "We want him to serve as much time as possible for doing this because it’s totally unnecessary. This never needed to happen. We hope he gets the most that is possible."

Turner, who lives in Miami, was arrested in Florida over the weekend. He is accused of driving from Florida, entering the home through the back door of Baker’s home, and firing at least 42 rounds into the upstairs bedroom between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.

"Evidence from the search warrant led us to obtain an arrest warrant. I’d like to our community and surrounding communities who provided a lot of information in order to help us in our investigation," Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said Monday. "We were able to determine he was in Frederick County around the time of the murders."

According to Sheriff Jenkins, Turner initially provided an alibi for the time of the murders. It was determined to be a lie, Jenkins said.

Baker’s four children were also in the home where she and Lange were found. Turner is the father of three of the children, while Lange was the father of one of them.

"She was the best mom that I could ever explain to anybody, just how she took care of four kids by herself. It’s a true testament to her family. We’re reminiscing how a lot of us are like that. She was just wonderful," Crozier said. "They’re beautiful kids. Crimea did a great job raising them. They smile just like her. They act just like her. They sound like her. They are beautiful children. You can tell all of the love Crimea had for her kids. It shows through them."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Maryland mother of four, boyfriend killed in double homicide; Ex-husband arrested. Photo via family

The children were not physically harmed during the incident. Crozier said right now, they are safe and the family is working through custody matters. Their focus as a family is supporting the children as they navigate life without their mother.

"She was a coach for children for track, and cross country. She, herself, was a star track runner in Chicago. She loved kids, not just her own but other people’s children. She worked with children with autism, and started a business helping them; a therapy center. She was just amazing. Loved to travel, wanted to make sure her kids saw the world, knew different cultures and different people," Crozier said.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help the children.