Now that's what you call beginner's luck!

A stay-at-home mom from Maryland recently won $50,000 on the first scratch-off ticket she ever bought!

Nichole Balsoma of Glen Burnie said she bought a $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier ticket on a whim after stopping at a convenient store on Ritchie Highway one morning to grab an energy drink.

Maryland mom wins $50K on first scratch-off ticket she ever bought (Maryland Lottery)

The lucky 28-year-old scratched the lucky ticket while sitting in the car with her fiancé and saw that she matched the winning numbers.

"I don't even play the Lottery," Balsoma told lottery officials. It wasn't until claiming her prize at lottery headquarters that she really believed she won.

She says she'll use the winnings to buy a new home to share with her amily.