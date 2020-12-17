Maryland, Michigan State game canceled after being rescheduled due to COVID-19

Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday's scheduled football game against Michigan State due to COVID-19 concerns. The game will not be rescheduled and all team training activities have been paused.

The Maryland vs. Michigan State game was originally set for Dec. 5, but was postponed to Dec. 19 after Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley tested positive for COVID-19.

Per Big Ten Conference protocols, all football student-athletes and football staff continue to undergo daily testing. Between Dec. 10 and 16, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.4%.

There were six positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 12.4%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.

"This has been a season of promise and of adversity," said Head Coach Michael Locksley. "Our team has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic, resolve and displayed Maryland pride throughout this unique season. We have battled two opponents each week, the team we matched up with on the field and COVID. Together, we experienced tremendous highs and we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to test ourselves on the field against Michigan State."



Maryland Athletics, as part of a gradual, phased approach to athletic training and competition, is working with the University Health Center to conduct regular COVID-19 testing. In preparation for this ongoing testing period, the organization says they have worked with state, county and university health officials to develop appropriate protocols in the event of positive test results, including education, contact identification and tracing, and self-isolation.