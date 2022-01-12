Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach suspended for 30 days

University of Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Bruce Shingler has been suspended for 30 days for a violation of his employment agreement, officials confirmed for FOX 5 Wednesday night.

The Prince George’s County native was hired as assistant coach in June of last year. He spent five seasons as an assistant coach at South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks to their first NCAA Final Four appearance.

He grew up just miles from College Park in Bladensburg, Md.

Maryland Athletics says they will have no further comment at this time.