Montgomery, Prince George’s County leaders address reopening plans in different ways

As vaccination rates continue to go up and COVID-19 cases continue to drop, both Montgomery and Prince George's County leaders say reopening could be just days away.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh reports that while it's certain in Prince George's County -- in Montgomery County it's conditional.

Leaders in Montgomery County say they could reopen by the first week of June if they reach the 60-percent vaccination rate required by the County's health department, Umeh reports. As of right now they are at about 50 percent.

The hope is that when 12-15 year olds get the green light to get vaccinated things should speed up and get the County to the necessary benchmarks for reopening by the first week of June.

Meanwhile, some very encouraging news in Prince George's County where pandemic restrictions and other changes will begin to happen as early as Monday, May 17.

In an online town hall meeting last night, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said because numbers are trending in the right direction, the County is at a point to reopen completely, Umeh reports.