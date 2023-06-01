Maryland man wins $50K lottery prize after buying extra scratch-off ticket by mistake

A Maryland man made a lucky mistake after he won $50,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket he never meant to buy.

The 40-year-old Prince George’s County resident said he bought the lucky ticket at a 7-Eleven in Burtonsville last week.

Instead of just buying one, he accidentally bought two tickets. He told lottery officials that the ticket he accidentally purchased was the lucky winner.

He took a photo of the ticket and sent it to his wife. The couple plans to use the money to pay off debts.