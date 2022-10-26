Maryland man suspected of driving under the influence of cocaine arrested after hitting police cruiser

article

A man is facing charges after driving erratically under the influence of drugs and hitting a police car as he was trying to evade sheriff's deputies in St. Mary's County.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, around 4 p.m. on Tuesday deputies responded to a complaint that a black Ford Expedition was driving erratically and into oncoming traffic in the area of Loveville Road and Old Red Oak Lane in Mechanicsville.

Deputies arrived at the scene, located the car, and attempted to stop it. During this time, deputies say, the car accelerated to speeds of 90 miles per hour, and again drove into oncoming traffic.

At some point during the brief pursuit, the car tried to make a U-turn, hit a ditch while accelerating, and ran head on into one of the pursuing police cruisers. The collision also led to a second cruiser getting hit.

The initial cruiser that was hit was occupied by a deputy, identified as Corporal Jason Smith, who was taken to an area hospital, treated, and released after the collision. The two deputies in the second cruiser were uninjured.

The suspect in the car was also taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he was arrested after being released. Police identified the suspect as Jerry Michael Weber, 55 of Mechanicsville, Maryland (pictured above).

According to investigators, deputies found a suspected smoking device containing suspected cocaine in Weber's car after the incident.

Weber faces several charges related to drug possession, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and running from police.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional charges are pending.