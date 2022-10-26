Drunken man who brought alcohol into Virginia McDonald’s arrested after disturbance: police

Authorities in Virginia arrested a man they say was drunk at a Stafford County McDonald's Tuesday morning when he threw trash at a worker who asked him to leave because he was drinking an alcoholic beverage with his breakfast.

Police say 34-year-old James Beach brought the alcohol into the restaurant at the Towne Center At Aquia just before 9:20 a.m. and drank it while having his meal.

James Beach (Office of Stafford County Sheriff)

A worker spotted Beach and asked him to leave the restaurant. According to police, Beach threw trash at the worker and became loud and belligerent.

Officers located Beach nearby on Washington Drive where they arrested him and charged him with assault and battery and public intoxication.

He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until his bond hearing.