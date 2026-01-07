Maryland man sentenced for stealing vehicles from BWI, Reagan National Airport

The Brief Maryland man gets three years for an airport car‑theft scheme. Prosecutors say he and a partner stole cars from BWI and Reagan National. The stolen vehicles were worth up to $250,000.



A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after he and an accomplice stole multiple vehicles from airport parking facilities in the Washington, D.C., region, officials say.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Tyrese McKinnon, 25, of Temple Hills, and a partner stole vehicles on six occasions between Jan. 4, 2023, and April 5, 2024, from parking lots at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Authorities say the vehicles were transported across state lines, and on one occasion, the pair used a credit card found inside one of them.

Officials say McKinnon was arrested on state charges during the theft spree, released from jail on March 1, 2024, and stole a fifth vehicle just 12 days later.

What they're saying:

"Tyrese McKinnon has shown a complete disregard for the law, repeatedly stealing vehicles even after prior convictions," Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement. "This sentence makes clear that chronic offenders who victimize Americans will be held fully accountable in federal court."

The stolen vehicles were valued between $150,000 and $250,000.