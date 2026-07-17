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The Brief A man was sentenced to five years for his role in a drug trafficking scheme in the D.C. region. Kenneth Watts was convicted of conspiracy to distribute PCP. Three other co-conspirators pleaded guilty in connection with the drug distribution scheme.



A Maryland man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a PCP trafficking scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney for D.C.

What we know:

Kenneth Watts, 59, of Upper Marlboro, was convicted in May 2025 of conspiracy to distribute PCP. A judge also ordered him to serve five years of probation after his release, court officials said.

According to court documents, a two-year investigation uncovered the drug trafficking ring operating in the metropolitan area. The network distributed cocaine, fentanyl, and PCP, relying on guns to protect its operations.

Watts obtained bulk shipments of liquid PCP from a supplier in California, court documents detailed.

On Sept. 23, 2020, Prince George's County police intercepted a package that contained six kilograms of PCP at a FedEx facility in Maryland.

The package was addressed to a fake name at an address in Temple Hills, according to court documents.

Officers then conducted a controlled delivery to the address. After the package was delivered, officers watched as Watts took it inside the home. He came out of the house carrying a suitcase and drove away, court documents said.

Watts was pulled over shortly after. Officers recovered the PCP from the suitcase in the bed of his truck. Lab testing confirmed the substance was PCP, according to court documents.

Dig deeper:

During a search of Watts' cellphone, investigators discovered text messages with the drug supplier in California which included the delivery address and the fake name that was printed on the package, court documents detail. The messages also showed contact between Watts and a co-conspirator who asked Watts to call him the day before the package arrived.

Evidence showed that the co-conspirator later contacted Watts to get the PCP.

James Kinard, 48, of Temple Hills was found guilty in May 2025 on PCP conspiracy charges and fentanyl distribution, court officials said. He has not yet been sentenced.

Three other co-conspirators also pleaded guilty before the case went to trial, officials said.

Melvin Grayson, 52, of District Heights pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and PCP. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tyrone Ragland, 57, of D.C., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute PCP and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Charles Cunningham, 59, of D.C., pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to court officials.