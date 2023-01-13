Ghost gun, fentanyl recovered after alleged DC gang members arrested on drug conspiracy charges: DOJ

A ghost gun, pills containing fentanyl, and more than $60,000 in cash were recovered after seven alleged D.C. gang members were arrested on drug conspiracy charges, officials with the District's U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Authorities say Melvin Grayson, 49, of District Heights, Md., Christopher Wells, 44, of Oxon Hill, Md., Jimmy Davis, a.k.a. "Fatz," 41, of Bowie, Md., Terrell Washington, a.k.a. "Turk," 43, of Hyattsville, Md., Kenneth Watts, 55, of Upper Marlboro, Md., James Kinard, a.k.a. "Fat Rat," 45, of Temple Hills, Md., and Charles Cunningham, 56, of D.C. were arrested Wednesday.

Each are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 100 grams of more of heroin, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and one kilogram or more of phencyclidine.

Tyrone Ragland, a.k.a. "Tech," 54, of D.C., is also charged.

Officials say during the arrests and related search warrants at multiple residences, law enforcement recovered at least eight firearms (including a ghost gun and a shotgun), ammunition, drugs (including fake pills containing fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and PCP), drug paraphernalia, and more than $60,000 cash.

"The organizations peddling poison on our streets and in our communities need to know that they are on the radar of law enforcement and we intend to put them out of business," said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves in a statement. "Neither the drugs these groups spread nor the violence their operations attract will be tolerated."

Members of the FBI, DEA, D.C. and Prince George's County police departments took part in the arrests.