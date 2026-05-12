Maryland man sentenced to life in prison for 2023 murder in St. Mary's County

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The Brief Leroy Christopher Neal was sentenced to life in prison for a murder in St. Mary's County in 2023. Neal was convicted of shooting and killing a man outside a Great Mils liquor store on Nov. 4, 2023. Officials said Neal shot the victim "as he tried to escape."



A Mechanicsville man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for killing another man outside a Maryland liquor store in 2023.

What we know:

Leroy Christpher Neal, 50, was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years, and life plus five years of active incarceration for the attack, the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office announced.

Neal was convicted in December.

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The murder happened on Nov. 4, 2023, at a liquor store in Great Mills. That day, deputies said, Neal lured the victim to a secluded part of the parking lot behind the building, close to the edge of the woods.

What they're saying:

State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling said Tuesday that Neal "executed the victim in cold blood by shooting him in the back as he tried to escape," calling it "a merciless and premeditated killing that stole a man's life and devastated his family."

"For years, his loved ones have carried the weight of this unimaginable loss while waiting for justice and accountability," Sterling said. "My heart remains with them, and I hope this outcome brings them a measure of peace and closure."