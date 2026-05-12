Alabama man charged after gun pulled in Maryland road rage incident, deputies say

The Brief Deputies say Brian Normand blocked the shoulder and pointed a firearm toward the victim’s face. A loaded firearm matching the victim’s description was found in Normand’s vehicle. Normand was arrested, charged with multiple assault and handgun offenses, and held without bond.



An Alabama man was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage encounter on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Brian Normand (Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff)

What we know:

The incident was reported around 7:47 p.m. on May 3 along westbound Route 50 near Duke Street in Stevensville.

Deputies said 59‑year‑old Brian Normand of Mobile was blocking the shoulder to keep drivers from reaching the exit when the victim approached his vehicle. According to investigators, Normand then brandished a firearm and pointed it toward the victim’s face.

Deputies said they recovered a loaded firearm in Normand’s vehicle that matched the victim’s description. A passenger in Normand’s vehicle told deputies Normand had only used his finger like a gun and denied an actual firearm was involved.

Normand was arrested and charged with first‑ and second‑degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony violent crime, loaded handgun in a vehicle, handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun on person and handgun on person.

He was ordered held without bond.