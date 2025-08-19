Maryland man moons, curses at Washington County Commission

article

The Brief A Maryland man has recently been caught mooning and cursing at the Washington County Commission Although Shaun Porter touts his right to freedom of expression, which is protected by the First Amendment, there are limits that can be placed on his speech during public meetings. The commission's chair is currently suing Porter for defamation.



A Maryland man has recently been caught mooning and cursing at local officials during public meetings.

What we know:

Although Shaun Porter touts his right to freedom of expression, which is protected by the First Amendment, there are limits that can be placed on his speech during public meetings.

The Washington County Commission—where Porter has attended recent meetings—designates meetings as limited public forums. That means the chair can set the rules about the time, place and manner of public comments. According to the commission's rules, there are limits on sign size as well as a ban on comments and behavior that are disruptive. In Maryland, what's disruptive is determined by the person chairing the meeting.

What they're saying:

"You know, in Maryland under the law, the presiding officer has quite a bit of discretion, and can make a judgment about whether or not a commenter…is being disrespectful," Lucy Daglish, a professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism, told FOX 5 DC.

The Washington County Commission recently tried to ban Porter from meetings for six months after he "exposed his buttocks" to commissioners.

As first reported by Herald-Mail Media, the state's Open Meetings Compliance Board ruled that the ban violated Maryland's Open Meetings Act.

Dalglish says it's very difficult for a public body to prospectively ban someone under the law, but individuals can be removed from meetings if they engage in disruptive or harassing behavior.

The Washington County Commission has no comment due to ongoing litigation; the chair is currently suing Porter for defamation.

FOX 5 DC reached out to Porter for comment, but has not yet heard back.