Maryland man faces 9 fire-arm related charges, police find suspected cocaine residue during vehicle search

Police have arrested and charged a Maryland man with nine fire-arm related charges during a routine traffic stop in St. Mary's County.

The suspect has been identified as 43-year-old James Richard Nelson Jr. of Upper Marlboro. He was apprehended during county-wide holiday safety saturation patrols for various offenses, including the possession of a loaded weapon.

While conducting a routine traffic stop for a violation, officers discovered Nelson was in possession of a loaded firearm. Officers learned Nelson is prohibited from owning firearms due to prior criminal convictions. The gun in his possession was previously reported stolen by Maryland State Police.



During the subsequent search of Nelson's vehicle, deputies uncovered a digital scale containing suspected cocaine residue.