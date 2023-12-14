Maryland man charged with possession of child pornography

A Prince George's County man is facing child pornography charges after an online police investigation.

Maryland State Police say Jason Pereira, 40, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Laurel.

The investigation into Pereira’s alleged involvement in child pornography began in September by the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police say a preliminary forensic review of seized electronic devices revealed multiple images of child pornography.

He faces eight counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Prince George’s County Detention Center where he is being held pending an initial court appearance.