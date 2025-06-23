Maryland man charged with setting home, parents' car on fire

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A Mechanicsville man, Michael Robert Guy, 47, was charged with setting fire to his home and his parents' car. Firefighters responded to a house fire on Morganza Turner Road around 1 a.m. on June 23; investigators determined it was arson. Guy admitted to also setting fire to a 2003 Cadillac and is being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.



A Mechanicsville man was charged with setting his home and his parents car on fire, police said.

Officials say that just after 1:00 a.m. on June 23, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department arrived at a home on fire on Morganza Turner Road. Firefighters discovered heavy fire coming from inside the garage that then spread to the rest of the home.

Deputy State Fire Marshals investigated and concluded that the fire was intentionally set.

Michale Robert Guy, 47, was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.

Guy told officials that he had also set his parent's 2003 Cadillac on fire Saturday morning.

Guy was charged with first and second-degree arson and transported to St. Mary's County Detention Center. He is currently being held without bond.