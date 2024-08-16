Maryland man charged with online sexual solicitation of minor: police

Maryland State Police arrested a man after they say an investigation developed evidence of the online sexual solicitation of a minor.

Officials say 33-year-old Rafee Al-Mansur, of Waldorf, Maryland was arrested Wednesday at his Charles County residence.

Beginning in April 2024, members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say they developed evidence of sexual solicitation of a minor in an online chat. An investigation led to the identification of Al-Mansur as a suspect who they say believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl in an online chat.

Al-Mansur was charged with two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor and was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.