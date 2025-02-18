Maryland man charged with murder: police

The Brief A Maryland man has been charged with murder. According to police, the suspect and the victim were known to each other. Prince George's County police continue to investigate the motive and details of the shooting.



A Maryland man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Raymond Terry III of Landover, Maryland. He is charged with the murder of 26-year-old Vincent Fisher III of Landover.

Police say they responded to the 2000 block of East Marlboro Avenue for the report of a shooting on February 16, around 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, police discovered Fisher inside a SUV suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation revealed Terry and Fisher were together in the SUV when the shooting occurred. They were known to each other, although the motive for the fatal shooting is under investigation.

According to police, Terry turned himself in at the Landover Division III station a short time after the shooting.

He is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is being held on a no-bond status.