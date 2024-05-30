Maryland man charged in construction zone hit-and-run that left worker dead, troopers say

article

A Maryland man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a utility worker dead in Wicomico County earlier this year.

According to Maryland State Police, a grand jury indicted 27-year-old Jamal Scarborough for a March hit-and-run in a construction zone that killed 64-year-old Thomas R. Attix.

Police say the crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. on March 27 after an off-duty MSP trooper was driving his marked Department vehicle south on Airport Road adjacent to Salisbury Regional Airport when he stopped at a work zone.

Workers were allowing northbound traffic to proceed when Scarborough, who was driving a blue Jeep, swerved in front of the trooper’s marked cruiser into the northbound lane in an attempt to bypass the work zone.

Scarborough then had to swerve back into the southbound lanes to avoid oncoming traffic before driving off the road and into a roadside ditch.

According to investigators, Scarborough accelerated and ran over Attix, who was on the ground working.

Attix was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital before being flown by private helicopter to Christiana Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He passed away on April 2.

The off-duty trooper, along with troopers, pursued Scarborough briefly through Airport Road, MD Route 12 and Nutters Cross Road before apprehending the suspect on a field near Johnson Road in Salisbury.

Scarborough is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, failure to return/remain at an accident involving death, failure of the driver to render assistance to the injured, driving on a revoked license and related charges.

Scarborough was already being held without bail at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Officers from the Maryland Natural Resources Police also assisted with this case.