Maryland man charged with arson after investigators say he set his home on fire

The Brief Maryland man facing arson charges after investigators say he set fire to his home. Firefighters determined the blaze was intentionally set on Kaetzel Road. Brown surrendered after a 40‑minute search and is being held without bond.



A Maryland man is facing arson charges after investigators say he intentionally set fire to his home Saturday night in Washington County.

What we know:

Investigators say 25‑year‑old Austin David Brown of Knoxville has been charged with first‑degree arson, first‑degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, and animal cruelty.

Shortly before 11:35 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire on Kaetzel Road and determined the blaze had been intentionally set. Neighbors told investigators the occupant, Brown, was seen walking away from the home shortly after the fire began. Deputy State Fire Marshals later received additional information, including security camera footage from a nearby resident, they say further linked Brown to the fire.

Austin David Brown (Deputy State Fire Marshal)

An arrest warrant was issued charging him in connection with the incident.

On Monday, investigators learned Brown had returned to the area and located him on Weverton Road before he ran into the woods. After an approximately 40‑minute search, he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The investigation is continuing.